Easy sailing for Chaudhry Sports

LAHORE: Chaudhry Sports outplayed Hajvery Sports by 5 wickets in a match of 1st FBR-Railways Veterans Cricket Championship played at the Railway Stadium.
Scores: Hajvery Sports 233 in 30 overs (Ahmad Yar 68, Ahmad Mir 67, Mian Fazal Quddus 44, Javaid Iqbal 16 Taj Din 5/36, Hassan Mehmood 2/29). Chaudhry Sports 234/5 in 23.5 overs (Shiraz Butt 116, Shahid Ali 41, Ch Shafaqat Hussain 12, Amir Butt 43*, Faheem Butt 2/47, Abdul Wahid 2/43).
