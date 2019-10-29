close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

Easy sailing for Chaudhry Sports

Sports

LAHORE: Chaudhry Sports outplayed Hajvery Sports by 5 wickets in a match of 1st FBR-Railways Veterans Cricket Championship played at the Railway Stadium.

Scores: Hajvery Sports 233 in 30 overs (Ahmad Yar 68, Ahmad Mir 67, Mian Fazal Quddus 44, Javaid Iqbal 16 Taj Din 5/36, Hassan Mehmood 2/29). Chaudhry Sports 234/5 in 23.5 overs (Shiraz Butt 116, Shahid Ali 41, Ch Shafaqat Hussain 12, Amir Butt 43*, Faheem Butt 2/47, Abdul Wahid 2/43).

