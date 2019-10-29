Asia-Pacific Baseball Director Nasu arrives

ISLAMABAD: Pony Baseball International’s Japan-based Asia-Pacific Baseball Director Takeharu Nasu arrived in Pakistan on Monday.

Among others he was received at the airport by Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), along with other PFB officials Ramzan Kasuri, Fakhr Amir Kazmi and Dr Shaheen Galraiz. Talking to the media Nasu said that has come to Pakistan to help and guide Pakistan Federation Baseball in further promoting the game of baseball in this country as my goal is to accelerate this process of promotion.

Later on Nasu, along with PFB chief, had a meeting with Akbar Hussain Durrani, the Federal Secretary for the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

Durrani assured the Asia-Pacific Baseball director that Government of Pakistan is providing all possible to support to the PFB for in promoting the game in the country and will continue this support in future too. Nasu will visit Yar Hussain Baseball Academy in Swabi on Tuesday.