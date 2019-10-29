Ejaz clinches Jinnah Golf Tour title

LAHORE: Ejaz Khan bagged the title of second Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour 2019 at the PAF Skyview Golf Course here.In the final third round Ejaz maintained his hold over his winning march played with enormous assurance without faltering on any shot.

Performance-wise Ejaz Khan had a magnificent round of gross 69 on the first day, replicated this magnificence on the second day with a similar 69, and a constructive and victory yielding 71 on the last day.

His aggregate for the championship was 209, seven under par that was four strokes better than the score of the runners-up Asif Shafi of Lahore Garrison. With scores of 73, 71 and final days distinguished 69, his aggregate score of 213, three under par enhances his repute as a golf competitor of merit.

Others highlighted through participation in the championship were Shahbaz Masih (Karachi Golf Club), M. Saqib (Lahore Garrison), Azmat Khan (Peshawar), Sunny Masih (Gymkhana), and two others from Peshawar, Zahir Shah and Shahid Khan. Shahbaz had an aggregate score of 214,two under par, M. Saqib and Azmat Khan are bunched at a score of 216 (par). At a score of 217 are Sunny Masih, Zahir Shah and Shahid Khan.At the conclusion of the event winners were honoured by Lt Gen (retd) Hilal Hussain, President Pakistan Golf Federation.