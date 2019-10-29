Hamilton hopes to avoid hit-man Verstappen in Texas showdown

MEXICO CITY: Lewis Hamilton hopes to steer clear of Max Verstappen at next weekend’s United Sttes Grand Prix in Texas, where he aims to clinch his sixth drivers’ world championship.

Like Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel who said he also concedes extra space to the Dutchman, Hamilton believes that when racing against the Red Bull driver there is a higher possibility of contact and an accident.

In the wake of his perfectly-executed strategic triumph for Mercedes in Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix, in which he made contact with Verstappen on the opening lap, Hamilton said he believed there was a higher risk of an accident while racing against him than others.

“Every driver is slightly different,” said Hamilton, answering a question in the post-race news conference.

“Some are smarter and some are very smart aggressive. Some are silly with it...”“Through those experiences with racing with people, you give some more space than others, but, yeah, (with) Max, it’s very likely you’ll come together with Max — if you don’t give him extra space.

Hamilton survived his brush with Verstappen to make full use of a well-judged one-stop strategy and claim the 83rd victory of his career and his 10th in 18 races this year, leaving him needing to finish in the top eight in the United States to take his sixth title.

Verstappen was chasing a hat-trick of Mexico victories, but undid his chances on Saturday in qualifying when he was punished for ignoring yellow flags following Valtteri Bottas’ crash and then told a news conference that “it doesn’t matter.”He was penalised three grid positions, losing pole position, and started fourth alongside Hamilton.