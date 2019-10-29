Conditions in Australia totally different: Misbah

SYDNEY: Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq spoke of the unique challenge of playing in Australia, and the difficulty of adjusting to conditions and the pitches, particularly for batsmen.

The recently appointed coach, for whom the upcoming tour is just the second since being given the job, also termed it a big opportunity for his young side, while acknowledging Pakistan needed to become more consistent in their performances.

“The conditions are totally different than when you play in all other parts of the world,” Misbah told reporters in Sydney. “So you need to adjust to that pace and bounce especially in the batting unit and obviously when you’re bowling, because in Asian conditions your biggest strength is your spinners. You have to bowl slightly differently here, the lengths are different, even the lines are different for the pacers here. So these are the challenges we are looking at ahead of this series. We want to address those and the kind of talent we have, if we can be disciplined in all departments, I think we can produce good results.”

Misbah was appointed coach to relatively unanimous approval after the PCB decided to part ways with Mickey Arthur and his staff. A home series against a depleted Sri Lanka side represented an ostensibly soft start to his reign, but Pakistan found themselves overturned comprehensively in the T20I series, losing all three games comfortably, leading to the departure of Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain, with Azhar Ali succeeding him in Test cricket and Babar Azam in T20 internationals.

Misbah admitted an Australia tour would be a challenge for the captains, but believed they were good enough players to manage. “Sometimes it’s a challenge for the captains. Azhar has already captained in Australia. He’s a bit experienced, he knows, and he’s played a lot of Test cricket. Babar is new, and so it will be really important for me to pass on advice. The team also needs to support him and execute plans.

In a squad already replete with surprises, Usman Qadir’s selection raised eyebrows, particularly in Australia. Until recently, it was believed the legspinner had ambitions to play international cricket for them. He’d even said so himself. Misbah spoke about the process that led to Usman being picked for Pakistan.