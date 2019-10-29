Lack of int’l exposure behind team’s poor showing: Junaid

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan has failed to earn a place in the second successive Olympics with a heavy defeat against Holland the other day in second match, national team head coach Khawaja Junaid admitted they were beaten by a better and more active and well versed team.

“No international exposure for the last over one year has resulted in such a performance. We never started favourites against Holland. Everyone was writing us off mainly because we did not play any international hockey for over a year before coming to Europe. While all leading teams remained active, it was Pakistan team that not only missed FIH Pro League but was hardly seen playing any international match in recent times. Lack of experience turned out to be the decisive factor here against Holland,” Khawaja Junaid said while talking to The News from Amstelveen Monday.

Surprisingly Pakistan went on to draw the opening match from relatively winning position before getting totally exposed in the second, losing 1-6 to Dutch team.

“Pakistan was lucky to have taken early lead in the first match against Holland which rocked hosts game plan. We kept on scoring on penalty corners which was a bit surprising for them. However, lack of experience on the part of players even had denied them victory from almost winning position. Everything turned upside down next day as Pakistan team’s inexperience and lack of international exposure came in the way. Six players who never have played any recognized international event was taken by surprise by systematic and repeated onslaught. Despite my repeated reminders, they had no answer to such a play as they never had experienced that before. You need repeated international exposure to get ready to use to such a situation. Sadly that had never been the case with Pakistan team.”

National hockey team head coach contemplated that for winning against top teams, you need exposure not only for your playing members but for those also who are waiting to get a chance to play for country. “We have to broaden the pool of players and at the same time need to give these players required exposure. Had we played FIH League or other events in recent times, we would have been in a position to play against a much weaker side. Even against Holland, we had a chance in that scenario.”

Head coach said that hockey had always been in the blood of Pakistan players. “In modern day hockey you cannot depend entirely on talent, what you need is preparation and regular exposure for the top players. Sadly that has never been the case with the Pakistan national team in recent past. 10-5 aggregate against Holland possibly was the best we could have done after from coming back from wilderness in more than a year time.” He requested the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) not to discontinue training. “After a couple of weeks rest, top 35 to 40 players should again be put in a camp training for future assignments. Pakistan need to play against quality teams at regular basis to stay in best of shape.”

Pakistan team members are return home Tuesday morning from Holland after participating in the Olympic Qualifying round.