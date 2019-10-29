close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
AFP
October 29, 2019

Berrettini reaches top 10

Sports

AFP
October 29, 2019

PARIS: The Italian Matteo Berrettini moved into the Top 10 for the first time in his career when the ATP rankings were released on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who reached the semi-finals in Vienna last week before losing to eventual winner Dominic Thiem, climbs two places to number nine. Berrettini was ranked 53 a year ago but has climbed steadily in 2019, winning two ATP events in Budapest and Stuttgart and progressing to the semi-finals of the US Open where he lost to Rafael Nadal. He is currently eighth in the Race to London and will secure his place at the year-ending ATP Finals if he reaches final of this week’s Paris Masters.

