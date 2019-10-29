Jansher not happy with two PSF officials

LAHORE: Former World Champion Jansher Khan Monday urged the removal of secretary Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and Director Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA).

The record 10 time World No. 1 Jansher told The News that he asked the PSF President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan to immediately appoint someone else in place of the secretary and the director. To produce world champion this bold step must be taken, he demanded.

Jansher, who had 8th World Open records to his name, also said: “I want to know why junior players were sent to Egypt in the name of training, which was nothing but a waste of time and money. Those players instead of gaining fitness returned gaining extra weight.”