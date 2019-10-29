BD cricketers get pay raise after strike

DHAKA: Cricketers in Bangladesh’s main domestic league will see match payments almost double under a new deal that ended a player strike last week, the sport’s ruling body said Monday.

Players in the top-tier of the National Cricket League will receive 60,000 taka ($705) instead of 35,000 taka per four-day match, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) statement said.

Other expenses were also increased as part of the deal, which ended a three-day strike started by players last week.Payments for the second-tier of the competition were increased to 50,000 Taka. Players had demanded at least 100,000 taka per match when they called the strike.