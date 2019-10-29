PCB allows Sharjeel to play club cricket

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed disgraced former opener Sharjeel Khan to play club cricket after he had taken the rehabilitation programme given by the anti-corruption unit of the board.

Sharjeel is reported to have passed on his second attempt the PCB Anti-Corruption and Security Unit’s written test and will now give lectures to young cricketers in different cities about the bitter experience he had gone through during his ban term. He will now deliver lectures in Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, and Karachi, to express his regret and explain to junior players how corruption can hurt their career and life. He will also have to visit an orphanage as part of his rehabilitation.

After completing the programme, Sharjeel might be included in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) players. Sharjeel was handed a five-year ban in 2017 for his part in a match-fixing scandal in the PSL that year. He admitted his guilt earlier this year and entered the rehab programme.