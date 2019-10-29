SL awards contracts to women players

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket has awarded 20 national players and 15 emerging players contracts for six months and three months respectively.

The national players have been grouped in four categories while the emerging players have “a fixed monthly rate and an attendance allowance”.

Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene and Inoka Ranaweera have been put in Group A category while Group B and Group D have five players each with seven players placed in Group C.

The release, however, doesn’t mention how much each category will be paid. Sri Lanka players have just concluded their tour of Australia where they played three T20Is and three ODIs which were part of the ICC Women’s ODI Championship.

While they lost every game during the tour, Athapaththu starred for the visitors and scored a century in the first T20I and third ODI.