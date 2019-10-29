close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 29, 2019

SL awards contracts to women players

Sports

AFP
October 29, 2019

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket has awarded 20 national players and 15 emerging players contracts for six months and three months respectively.

The national players have been grouped in four categories while the emerging players have “a fixed monthly rate and an attendance allowance”.

Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene and Inoka Ranaweera have been put in Group A category while Group B and Group D have five players each with seven players placed in Group C.

The release, however, doesn’t mention how much each category will be paid. Sri Lanka players have just concluded their tour of Australia where they played three T20Is and three ODIs which were part of the ICC Women’s ODI Championship.

While they lost every game during the tour, Athapaththu starred for the visitors and scored a century in the first T20I and third ODI.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports