Tue Oct 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

Punjab forms bodies for National Games

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has formulated four administrative committees for 33rd National Games being staged at Peshawar in November 2019.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has asked the administrative committees to start their working for the appropriate preparation of Punjab contingent.Aulakh, in a statement on Monday urged the administrative committees to ensure excellent arrangements during training camps for the National Games. He stressed upon the Punjab athletes to take part in National Games with great passion and win maximum number of medals in the national sports extravaganza.

Following are administrative committees and their members: Finance Committee: Javed Chohan (Convener), Idris Haider Khawaja, Shahid Nizami and Bilal Akram.Accommodation Committee: Riaz Ahmed (Convener), Faisal Wattoo, Shafqat Azeem, Azhar Mahmood, Ms Farhat Ehsan, Bilal Akram, Ms Waqar Sikandar and Ms Chand Perveen.

Camp Management Committee & Monitoring Camp: Hafeez Bhatti (Convener), Idris Haider Khawaja, Shahid Nizami, Raees-ur-Rehman, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Abdul Sattar and Waqar Ali. Electronic/Social Media & Print Media Committee: Abdul Rauf Roofi (Convener), Jawad Ullah, Iqbal Shahid and Waqar Ali.

