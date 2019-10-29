Usman takes UAE to playoffs

Ireland get direct entry to T20 WC

Ag AFP

ABU DHABI: Muhammad Usman’s unbeaten 89 helped UAE qualify for the playoffs of the T20 World Cup qualifiers with a 14-run win over Canada but their victory wasn’t big enough to trump Ireland on the basis of net run rate.

As a result, Ireland finished on the top of Group B and became the second team after Group A toppers Papua New Guinea to get a direct entry to next year’s T20 World Cup. UAE will now play Netherlands in a qualifier, with the winner going through to T20 World Cup. The loser, however, will get another chance, in a second qualifier against Scotland.

At the start of the match, Canada too had an outside chance to top the group but the defeat meant they finished fifth with three wins from six games. Usman, the left-hand batsman, struck six fours and two sixes in his 63-ball innings to take UAE to 154 for 5. In response, Canada were 68 for 2 after ten overs but couldn’t match the climbing required rate and could reach only 140 for 5 in the end. Waheed Ahmed was the most successful bowler for UAE, picking up 3 for 21 with his medium pace.

Meanwhile The ICC has approved replacements for UAE players Ashfaq Ahmed and Ghulam Shabber. Left-hand opener Faizan Asif will replace Ashfaq, who has been provisionally suspended by the Emirates Cricket Board in relation to an ongoing corruption probe, while 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Vriitya Aravind will come in for Shabber, who was suspended by the ECB for opting out of the UAE squad without intimation.

Scores: UAE 154 for 5 (Usman 89*, Shahzad 27, Zafar 3-21) beat Canada 140 for 5 (Dhaliwal 41, Kirton 37*, Waheed 3-21) by 14 runs.