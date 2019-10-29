Akmal, Shehzad lift Central Punjab

LAHORE: Leaders Central Punjab had reached 263 for seven on day one of the four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy fixture against Sindh after half-centuries by wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal and opener Ahmed Shehzad.

Kamran became one of the two victims of left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti after scoring 90, while Ahmed scored 60 before perishing to Mir Hamza, who also claimed two wickets on a day when Central Punjab maintained a decent run-rate of just over three runs per over.

With the 110-over cut-off for collecting bonus points just 20 overs away, both the sides will be aiming to make the most of the morning session on Tuesday.As of now, both teams have managed two points apiece Central Punjab for reaching the 250-run milestone and Sindh for scooping more than six wickets.

Central Punjab’s next targets will be 300 runs, which will earn him third points, followed up 350 runs (which will earn them four points), and finally 400 runs (which will earn them a maximum of five points), whereas a couple of more wickets will secure Sindh three maximum bowling points.

Sindh, opting to bowl first without contesting the toss, justified their decision when they reduced Central Punjab to 38 for three that included the scalps of Salman Butt (16), Azhar Ali (one) and Umer Akmal (13).

Tabish Khan caused the initial damage, claiming two wickets before Ahmed Shehzad switched up an 86-run fourth-wicket partnership with Usman Salahuddin (38) to repair the damage.Kamran Akmal then put on 66 runs for the sixth-wicket with Zafar Gohar (12) before both the batsmen returned to the hut in a space of three runs.

Ahmed’s 134-ball innings included eight fours, while Kamran was as aggressive and attacking as always while clubbing 13 fours and two sixes in a 99-ball knock. Usman hit three fours in a 133-ball outing.

Faheem Ashraf will lead Central Punjab’s charge on Tuesday for additional points when he resumes his innings at 22 from 30 balls. With him will be Ehsan Adil (nine).

Scores in brief: Central Punjab 263-7 in 85 overs (Kamran Akmal 90, Ahmed Shehzad 60, Usman Salahuddin 38, Faheem Ashraf 22 not out; Mir Hamza 2-46, Tabish Khan 2-61, Kashif Bhatti 2-98) v Sindh.