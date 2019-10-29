Bismah takes Pak women 2-0 up against Bangladesh

LAHORE: Pakistan rode well on the combined efforts of skipper Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan and Sadia Iqbal to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series against visiting Bangladesh women team when they beat their rivals by 15 runs here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Batting first Pak women hit up 167 runs for three wickets. Javeria and Bismah not only cracked half centuries but also bolstered Pakistan’s score with a 95-run second wicket partnership that knitted their team’s third highest total in this format of the game.

Opening batter Javeria managed a 44-ball 52, hitting five fours and two sixes.Bismah on the other hand recorded her highest score in the format when she remained unbeaten at 70 off 50 balls which was studded with nine fours and a six. This was her 10th half-century in the T20Is.

In reply, Bangladesh team failed to meet the demand of time and lost their openers in first five overs. Pakistan’s bowlers jolted their batting line-up in short intervals. Their openers Ayesha Rahman (5) and Shamima Sultana (11) fell cheaply leaving Bangladesh struggling at 25 for two.

Just before the termination of power-play, Rumana Ahmed, the previous match’s top-scorer, followed Ayesha and Shamima back to the pavilion without scoring any run.

Only Bangladesh’s Sanjida Islam remained to be their highest scorer with 45 runs off 32 balls but couldn’t finished the game on the winning note. Her stay at the crease was curtailed by Sadia Iqbal.Sadia Iqbal took three wickets while Anam Amin, Sana Mir and Diana Baig took one wicket apiece for Pakistan. Bismah bagged her second player-of-the-match award on trot for her exploits with the bat.

Scores: Pakistan women 167-3 in 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 70*, Javeria Khan 52, Jahanara Alam 2-27)

Bangladesh Women 152-7, 20 overs (Sanjida Islam 45, Fargana Hoque 30, Nigar Sultana 21; Sadia Iqbal 3-19)

Upcoming fixtures:

Oct 30: 3rd T20I.

Nov 2: 1st ODI

Nov 4: 2nd ODI.