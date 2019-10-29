67-year-old China’s ‘oldest new mother’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: A 67-year-old woman has given birth in China, a hospital said Monday, with the parents claiming they are the country’s oldest couple to conceive a baby naturally. The woman, surnamed Tian, delivered a healthy girl by Caesarean section on Friday, Zaozhuang city’s Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital told AFP. “The child was bestowed on the two of us by heaven,” Tian’s 68-year-old husband, surnamed Huang, told Chinese news site guancha.cn.
