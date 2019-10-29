close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
AFP
October 29, 2019

Macron takes aim at Islamic ‘separatism’ in France

World

AFP
October 29, 2019

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged France´s Muslim community to step up the fight against “separatism” as he toughened his rhetoric against Islamic radicalism in the wake of a deadly attack.

The centrist Macron, whose main political rival at home is far-right leader Marine Le Pen, has sought to show he is serious in cracking down on Islamic radicalism in France following the October 3 attack by a Muslim convert at Paris police headquarters that left four staff dead. In a pre-recorded interview with RTL radio broadcast on Monday, Macron said he planned to fight, alongside Muslim leaders, against what he termed “communitarianism” and resistance among some French Muslims to integrate. “It is a fact that a form of separatism has taken root in some places in our Republic, in other words a desire to not live together and to not be in the Republic,” he said. “It is in the name of a religion, namely Islam,” he said. Macron´s comments were broadcast hours before he hosted representatives of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) to press for joint efforts between the government and the Muslim community to crack down on radicalism.

