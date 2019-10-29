close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
AFP
October 29, 2019

S Africa imposes water restrictions as ‘Day zero’ looms

World

AFP
October 29, 2019

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa´s water affairs minister on Monday urged citizens to use water sparingly as water restrictions and the effects of climate change creep in. Intermittent water shortages have left neighbourhoods in the central and northern regions of South Africa without water over the past week as the country reels from a string of heatwaves. “We have to immediately begin to disaster proof South Africa and South Africa´s security of water,” Sisulu told journalists in Johannesburg. “We are working hard to avoid the much-dreaded Day Zero phenomenon and instead we are announcing restrictions on water usage.” South Africa has imposed water restrictions in major metros, as a cautionary measure. In the capital Pretoria, taps ran dry last week in the suburb of Laudium as a result of dwindling supplies, infrastructure failure among other issues at the country´s largest water utility and supplies, Rand water.

