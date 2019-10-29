EU okays Brexit delay until Jan 31 as PM Johnson pursues election

LONDON/BRUSSELS: The European Union agreed a three-month flexible delay on Monday to Britain’s exit from the bloc as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushes for an election after opponents forced him to request an extension he had vowed never to ask for.

Just days before the United Kingdom is formally due to leave the EU on Oct. 31 at 2300 GMT, Brexit is hanging in the balance, with British politicians no closer to reaching a consensus on how, when or even if the divorce should take place at all.

Johnson, who won the top job in July by vowing, “do or die”, to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31, was driven to request a postponement after he was defeated in parliament over the sequencing of the ratification of his divorce deal.

The 27 countries that will remain in the EU agreed on Monday to put off Brexit until the end of January, with an earlier departure possible should the faction-ridden UK parliament ratify the separation deal Johnson agreed with the bloc.

“The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK’s request for a Brexit ‘flextension’ until 31 January 2020,” European Council President Donald Tusk said in a tweet, referring to the concept of a flexible extension.

EU member states will need Britain to formally reply to its offer of a three-month delay before launching a “written procedure” whereby governments will have 24 hours to accept or reject. “We can only launch the written procedure when we have the agreement of the UK government on the text,” a senior EU official said. Johnson, who lacks a majority in parliament, is obliged by legislation passed last month to accept an extension once offered.—News desk