Lebanon protesters block roads to keep revolt alive

BEIRUT: Lebanese demonstrators set up barricades and parked cars across key roads Monday to protest corruption and press their demands for a radical overhaul of their country’s sectarian political system.
Defying pleas from Lebanon’s top leaders, protesters sought to keep the country on lockdown for a 12th consecutive day by cutting off some of the main thoroughfares, including the main north-south highway.
The protesters are demanding more freedom, better services and an end to corruption and sectarian politics, among other things. Their unprecedented mobilisation — sparked by a proposed tax on voice calls via messaging apps on October 17 — has quickly morphed into a massive grassroots push to drive out a political elite which has remained virtually unchanged in three decades. Lebanon’s political leaders have appeared shell-shocked, trying simultaneously to express sympathy for the protest movement while warning of chaos in the case of a power vacuum.
