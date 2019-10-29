Saudi Arabia, India creating BSPC

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia and India are set to ink an agreement for creating a Bilateral Strategic Partnership Council (BSPC) today (Tuesday) during the official visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi capital Riyadh.

The council will be led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will include multiple sections involving the Indian External Affairs Ministry (EAM) and NITI Aayog and counterpart organisations from Saudi Arabia. The both sides are expected to seal several other agreements during Modi’s visit. Formation of the Council has been under discussion for some time and found mention during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s India visit in February in the aftermath of Pulwama attack.

Modi will hold a discussion with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy, on Tuesday morning and follow it up with talks with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and King Salman. He will deliver the keynote address at the Future Investment Summit organised by the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s public investment fund. Modi’s last and most important meeting will be with the Crown Prince.