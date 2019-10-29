Imran felicitates Turkey on Republic Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged to strengthen ties with Turkey further and said that Pakistan looks forward to further deepen its historic bond with Turkey for the mutual benefit of the two people and for peace and prosperity for the region.

The Prime Minister expressed the views in a letter sent to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while felicitating the people and the government of Turkey on 96th Republic Day of the brotherly country.

Interestingly Turkish President had been slated to visit Pakistan this month, but his schedule was called off due to some developments back in Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is Chairman of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).