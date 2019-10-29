close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

Imran felicitates Turkey on Republic Day

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged to strengthen ties with Turkey further and said that Pakistan looks forward to further deepen its historic bond with Turkey for the mutual benefit of the two people and for peace and prosperity for the region.

The Prime Minister expressed the views in a letter sent to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while felicitating the people and the government of Turkey on 96th Republic Day of the brotherly country.

Interestingly Turkish President had been slated to visit Pakistan this month, but his schedule was called off due to some developments back in Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is Chairman of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan