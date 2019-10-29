close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

Pak Navy establishes medical camp

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: With an aim to provide better medical facilities and awareness on health issues to the under privileged masses, Pakistan Navy, in collaboration with Sahil and Ulphat Welfare Foundations, established free medical camp for local populace of the remotely situated village of Daam in Balochistan.

A medical team of qualified doctors’, along with related paramedical staff, was deputed at the camp. The team provided quality medical treatment to the patients from Daam and adjoining areas.

Besides providing medical treatment and free medicines, minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the medical camp. More than 700 patients, including men, women and children were treated at the medical camp.

