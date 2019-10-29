close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

NA speaker, Senate chairman discuss ECP members’ appointment

National

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani in wake of the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding appointment of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It was resolved that the issue in question would be discussed and determined in accordance with Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and rules of procedure of the Parliamentary committees, the National Assembly Secretariat said. It was decided that further discussion would be carried out tomorrow.

