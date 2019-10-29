Kashmiris caged like animals in their homes: HC

ISLAMABAD: “Use of pellet guns, abduction, illegal imprisonment, destruction of residential property and a complete communication blackout are some of the pernicious manifestations of the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir (IOK),” said Raza Bashir Tarar High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada, while addressing an event related to Kashmir Black Day at Ottawa.

The event was organised by Kashmir Committee of National Capital Region. The high commissioner said that Kashmiris are caged like animals in their homes without access to health and educational facilities; their political leadership has been arrested; 13,000 students have been picked up and taken to unknown locations; youngsters are being blinded with pellet gunshots and underlined that the sufferings could lead to radicalisation of the Kashmiris who, otherwise are seeking the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

He informed the gathering that due to Pakistan’s efforts spearheaded by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the World has woken up to the plight of the Kashmiris and the Indian government’s draconian approach has elicited international criticism and condemnation.