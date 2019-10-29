Pakistan values its ties with Australia: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said on Monday that Pakistan highly valued its bilateral relations with Australia and desired to further expand cordial relations for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

He said this while talking the Australian High Commissioner, Dr Geoffrey Shaw, during a meeting here at the Parliament House. He said that mining, trade and investment were some the sectors, which provided ample opportunities for bilateral collaboration. He appreciated cooperation between the two sides in education and development sectors and desired to extend this interaction to other areas, especially promoting parliamentary linkages and enhancing people to people contacts.

Australian diplomat in response to Sanjrani’s views on Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), said that the issue should be resolved through peaceful means.

He said that exchange of parliamentary delegations would also steer the economic cooperation and those of the business delegations would help explore the new avenues for increasing bilateral trade. He said that Pakistan and particularly Balochistan province is blessed with natural resources and both Pakistani and Australian investors can explore possibilities of joint projects in mining sector.

The Australian high commissioner noted that Australia had huge expertise in mining sector and added mutual collaboration between two countries would prove beneficial for both sides.

The Senate chairman also highlighted the significance of Gwadar in promoting regional connectivity for trade. He said that master plan of Gwadar has been approved and development process is being carried on a fast track. He called upon the Australian investors to explore possibilities for investment in Gwadar. He added that trade and economic relations are an important component of our relations.

He said that there is huge scope for initiating joint ventures in different sectors and business and investment community of both sides can explore possibilities JVs.

The Senate chairman apprised the Australian high commissioner of the human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir, prolonged curfew and hardships of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that people in the occupied valley were living a miserable life. “The situation calls for humanitarian assistance as the Indian Occupied forces have turned the valley into an open jail,” Sanjrani observed.

The Senate chairman said that world community must take notice of the human rights violations and the crimes committed by the Indian forces in the valley.

The Australian commissioner called for a peaceful resolution of the issue through dialogue and negotiations. Australian high commissioner agreed with the views of the Senate chairman and said that huge potential existed to enhance trade and economic linkages. He thanked the Senate chairman for warm welcome accorded to him at the Parliament House.

Meanwhile, the new Ambassador of Palestine Major General Jawad Ahmed Rabei madea courtesy call on Leader of the Opposition and Secretary General of the World Muslim Congress, Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq at his chamber at the Parliament House.

Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq welcomed the new Ambassador and narrated the commitment of Pakistani nation to the cause of Palestinians. He said that the two brotherly nations have always supported each other bilaterally as well as at international forums.

The Palestinian ambassador desired to strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries through diplomatic cooperation and economic relations. He added that the people of Palestine are indebted to the People of Pakistan for their strong support of the cause of Al Quds Al Sharif and similarly, they feel very strongly for what is happening in Occupied Kashmir.