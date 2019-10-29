close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
OEC
Our economic correspondent
October 29, 2019

First private LNG cargo ship to arrive at Gasport terminal

National

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer of Universal Gas Distribution Company, Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha has said that Pakistan history’s first private LNG cargo will arrive at the Gasport Terminal.

This is the second LNG terminal and UGDC will utilise its additional private capacity. This terminal has less line losses and better efficiency, which will help keep gas prices low. This terminal is free from any conflict and GoP has played its due role for this status.

Mr Paracha in a statement issued here on Monday said that the day of arrival of first LNG cargo ship will be milestone in Pakistan’s energy and gas sector with regard to private participation. “We are planning to play an important part for development of economy in future through continuous supply of gas with lower tariff,” he said.

He said his company will provide 40 mmcfd RLNG to CNG stations in Pakistan and it will gain momentum in the months to come. However Sui Northern is at present is supplying 60 mmcfd RLNG to CNG sector. He clarified saying that those CNG outlets which have inked deal with UGDC will end getting RNLG from Sui Northern.

