NAB opposes Maryam’s bail on humanitarian grounds

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday opposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s bail plea in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) money laundering case on humanitarian grounds, saying that she could flee the country or go underground if released on bail.

In a written reply submitted before the Lahore High Court division bench, the NAB said proceedings against Maryam are initiated strictly in accordance with the law on a suspicious transaction report submitted by the Financial Monitoring Unit in 2018. The NAB in its reply said the petitioner has been trying to frustrate and hamper the investigation and there is likelihood of her fleeing the country. “There are chances that the accused will scarce herself or go underground or become unavailable,” it said, adding that co-accused Yousaf Abbas has also tried to escape abroad.

The bureau said the petitioner has been trying to mislead the court, taking a misconceived plea that the Chaudhry Sugar Mills has already been a subject matter of three references filed by a JIT in the Panama Papers case and subsequently decided by an Islamabad accountability court.