17 injured in IOK grenade attack

NEW DELHI: A group of EU lawmakers will visit Indian Occupied Kashmir today (Tuesday), the first foreign delegation since the special status of the region was revoked, Indian officials said.

At least 17 people including two women were injured on Monday in the attack at a market in the town of Sopore, in IOK’s Baramulla district, a senior police officer said. It was the second grenade attack in three days after six members of India’s security forces were injured in Srinagar.

Tensions have been running high since Modi’s government withdrew IOK’s autonomy in August. The move was accompanied by a security crackdown on dissent, to head off protests.

The European Union delegation will be the first foreign group visiting Kashmir since August. This month, US members of Congress expressed concern over a lack of access for diplomats and foreign media.

The delegation of 27 lawmakers drawn from 11 countries will meet with government officials and residents to assess the situation in IOK, Indian officials said.

On Monday, the EU lawmakers met Modi who said the visit would give them a clear view of the development priorities of the region, his office said.

An Indian official said the EU group’s visit would open the door to visits by others.

Former IOK chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, one of the scores of leaders detained since August, said on Twitter she hoped the lawmakers would be allowed free access.

“Hope they get a chance to speak to the people, local media, doctors and civil society members. The iron curtain between Kashmir & the world needs to be lifted,” she said.

Meanwhile, authorities in IOK did not allow people to participate in the night-long prayers at Chrar-e-Sharif in Budgam district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the devotees who had come from various areas of Kashmir valley to participate in the prayers at the shrine of popular Islamic scholar Nooruddin Wali (RA) were not allowed by Indian troops to enter the shrine.

The authorities had sealed the area day before the celebrations commenced.

Life continues to remain far from being normal in IOK; restrictions remain enforced while internet across all platforms and prepaid cellular services are suspended.

An informal but widespread civil disobedience movement remains in effect across IOK in protest against the Indian occupation of IOK and New Delhi’s recent action.