Tiger wins title

INZAI, Japan: Tiger Woods made golf history Monday when he won the Zozo Championship in Japan for his 82nd US PGA Tour victory — equalling Sam Snead’s 54-year-old record and adding to his long list of achievements.

The 15-time major winner held off the challenge of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama to win by three shots at the weather-delayed tournament, his first outing since arthroscopic left knee surgery in August. Woods broke into a huge smile after he birdied the 18th to complete a three-under final round of 67 and finish 19-under par at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

“It’s just crazy. It’s a lot,” the 43-year-old Woods said of his 82nd official PGA Tour victory. His first came 23 years ago this month in Las Vegas, when he was 20.

“It’s been a long week, five days at the top of the board is a long time. It was definitely stressful,” said Woods, who pocketed a cheque for Â£1.755 million. Woods led from gun to tape in the inaugural US PGA Tour event in Japan, which saw Friday’s play washed out by the fringes of a typhoon that dumped almost 10 inches (25cm) of rain on the course 50 miles (80km) from Tokyo, forcing play into an extra day.