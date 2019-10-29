English Premier League

Liverpool fight back to beat Spurs

Ag AFP

LONDON: Liverpool came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday and restore their six-point lead at the top of the English Premier League as Manchester United finally remembered how to win on the road.

Elsewhere, Arsenal squandered a 2-0 lead at home to Crystal Palace to draw 2-2 in a match marred by an angry exchange between Granit Xhaka and the home fans while 10-man Newcastle held on to draw with Wolves.

Liverpool saw their commanding eight-point lead cut to six after their draw at Old Trafford last week and Manchester City cranked up the pressure on Saturday by beating Aston Villa 3-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were put under further pressure after Spurs made a stunning start at Anfield, snatching the lead inside the opening minute.

Son Heung-min burst forward and tried his luck from the edge of the area. His shot took a deflection and rebounded off the bar to Harry Kane, who calmly headed in, silencing the home crowd.

Liverpool piled on the pressure but goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga kept the marauding attackers at bay.

The home side finally claimed an equaliser in the 52nd minute when Jordan Henderson finished coolly, shooting across goal from close range.

And Liverpool took the lead in the 75th minute after referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty for a foul by Serge Aurier on Sadio Mane. Mohamed Salah fired into the bottom corner from the spot — the 50th Anfield goal of his Liverpool career — to complete the turnaround and leave Spurs languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United swept Norwich aside 3-1 at Carrow Road to record their first away win in the Premier League since February despite failing to convert two penalties.

Scott McTominay gave United the lead midway thought the first half and Marcus Rashford made it 2-0 on the half-hour after failing to score from the penalty spot.

Anthony Martial also saw a spot kick saved by Tim Krul on the stroke of half-time but he also atoned, making it 3-0 in the 73rd minute before Norwich grabbed a late consolation goal.

The win lifts United to seventh in the table.

Unai Emery’s problems mounted as Arsenal blew a two-goal lead in a match that included more VAR controversy.

Wolves battled back from a below-par first-half display to draw 1-1 against 10-man Newcastle thanks to Jonny’s leveller at St James’ Park, which cancelled out a first-half goal from Jamaal Lascelles. Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff was shown a straight red card with eight minutes to go after flying into Ruben Neves.