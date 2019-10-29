Day of centuries in non-first-class QAT

LAHORE: Batsmen dominated the first day of the sixth round of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy cricket tournament on Monday as Ammad Alam, Muhammad Saad, Naveed Yasin and Zain Abbas scored centuries.

At NBP Stadium in Karachi, Southern Punjab made full use of the conditions after winning the toss. Opting to bat against Balochistan, they scored 363-6 in 83 overs, courtesy Zain Abbas’s 116 and Naveed Yasin’s 108. Zeeshan Ashraf chipped in with a 127-ball 70.

For Balochistan, Ibtisam Shaikh and Jalat Khan took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Balochistan were 16 for no loss in two overs when stumps were drawn.

At UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, Sindh after asked to bat were dismissed for 278 in 77.1 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ammad Alam top-scored with a 187-ball 144 laced with 19 fours and two sixes.

For Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, Asif Afridi took four wickets for 96.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in reply, were 14 for no loss in six overs at close of play.

At LRCA Itefaq Ground in Lahore, Muhammad Saad’s 132 helped Central Punjab post 400-8 in 83 overs against Northern. Irfan Niazi hit a quick-fire 68-ball 85.

Saad Nasim and Muhammad Ikhlaq chipped in with 66 and 53 runs, respectively.

For Northern, right-arm leg-spinner Usama Mir grabbed four wickets for 111 runs in 21 overs.

Scores in brief: At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Southern Punjab 363-6 in 83 overs (Zain Abbas 116, Naveed Yasin 108, Zeeshan Ashraf 70; Ibtisam Shaikh 2-77, Jalat Khan 2-122). Balochistan 16-0 in 2 overs.

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Sindh 278 all out in 77.1 overs (Ammad Alam 144; Asif Afridi 4-96, Ahmed Jamal 2-39). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 14-0 in 6 overs

At LRCA Itefaq Ground, Lahore: Central Punjab 400-8 in 83 overs (Mohammad Saad 132, Irfan Niazi 85, Saad Nasim 66, Muhammad Ikhlaq 53; Usama Mir 4-111) v Northern.