Quaid-i-Azam Trophy: Zeeshan, Umar punish Southern Punjab bowlers

ISLAMABAD: A marathon unbeaten second wicket stand between Zeeshan Malik (204 not out) and Umar Amin (153 not out) has given early initiative to Northern against Sothern Punjab in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot on Monday.

The pair so far has added 343 runs as Northern under the young captaincy of Rohail Nazir reached 384-1 at draw of stumps on the opening day.

A former Pakistan under-19 player Zeeshan stroked his way to maiden double hundred, smashing 27 fours and five sixes in his unbeaten 241-ball innings. His other partner and more experienced batsman Umar, who took the crease at the fall of Haider Ali (23), was also aggressive in his approach, hitting 20 fours and two sixes during his unbeaten 205-ball stay at the wicket.

The two dominated the day’s play to give their side total control at such an early stage. Northern won the toss and opted to bat first.

The visitors made a solid start and maintained a healthy run-rate to reach 118 for one at lunch in the 25 overs bowled in the first session of play.

Zeeshan and Umar took the attack to the Southern Punjab bowlers and maintained their stranglehold on the proceedings in the post-lunch session. The duo finished the second session together having taken the score to 229 for one in 55 overs.

Zeeshan reached his century off 134 balls with the help of 13 fours and four sixes. Umar completed his century in the final session of the play. The left-hander reached the three figures mark off 162 balls with the help of 15 fours.

Northern are being led by talented wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir. National Under-19 captain Rohail is just 18 years of age. He belongs to Diamond Club Islamabad and many see him as a future Pakistan star. In the just concluded National T20 Cup, Rohail was adjudged as the tournament’s best wicketkeeper.

Scores in brief: At Jinnah Stadium Sialkot: Northern 384-1, 79 overs (Zeeshan Malik 204 not out, Umar Amin 153 not out; Rahat Ali 1-69) v Southern Punjab.

At Iqbal stadium Faisalabad: Central Punjab 263-7, 85 overs (Kamran Akmal 90, Ahmed Shehzad 60, Usman Salahuddin 38, Faheem Ashraf 22 not out; Mir Hamza 2-46, Tabish Khan 2-61, Kashif Bhatti 2-98) v Sindh.

At Bugti Stadium, Quetta: Balochistan 341-3, 90 overs (Imran Butt 135 not out, Imran Farhat 114 not out, Awais Zia 69) v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.