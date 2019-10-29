Bismah and Sadia star in Pakistan win

LAHORE: Skipper Bismah Maroof and opener Javeria Khan scored fifties before Sadia Iqbal struck thrice within the space of two overs to dent Bangladesh’s run-chase as the hosts registered a comfortable 15-run win in the second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium here Monday.

Pakistan got off to a steady start, after being put in to bat. Openers Javeria and Sidra Ameen put on 35 for the first wicket, before the latter’s innings was cut short by Lata Mondal for 19. Maroof then walked in, and added 95 runs from 71 balls for the second wicket with Javeria to set up a strong finish.

Javeria hit five fours and a six during her 44-ball 52, while the skipper top-scored with 70, hitting nine fours and a six during her 50-ball unbeaten stay. All-rounder Alia Riaz struck two boundaries in the penultimate over, before Maroof finished the innings with three consecutive fours to help Pakistan put up 167-3 in the first innings.

Jahanara Alam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, finishing with 2-27. The visitors lost three quick wickets within the Powerplay and could never keep up with the required run-rate of 8.7, despite Sanjida Islam’s resistance, as she top-scored with a 32-ball 45. Her innings was ended by Sadia Iqbal in the 12th over.

Fargana Hoque scored 30, while Jahanara smashed an unbeaten 18 off five balls.

Scores in brief: Pakistan 167-3 in 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 70 not out, Javeria Khan 52; Jahanara Alam 2-27). Bangladesh 152-7 in 20 overs (Sanjida Islam 45, Fargana Hoque 30, Nigar Sultana 21; Sadia Iqbal 3-19).