Lack of exposure cost Pakistan in qualifiers: coach

ISLAMABAD: As the Greenshirts have failed to earn a place in the second successive Olympic Games with a heavy defeat against Holland in the second match, Head Coach Khawaja Junaid Monday admitted they were beaten by a better and well-versed team.

“No international exposure for the last one year has resulted in such a performance. We never started favourites against Holland. Everyone was writing us off mainly because we did not play any international hockey for over a year before coming to Europe. While all the leading teams remained active, it was Pakistan team that not only missed FIH Pro League but was hardly seen playing any international match in recent times. Lack of experience turned out to be the decisive factor against Holland,” Junaid said while talking to ‘The News’ from Amstelveen Monday.

Surprisingly, Pakistan went on to draw the opening match from relatively winning position before getting totally exposed in the second against Dutch team.

“Pakistan were lucky to have taken early lead in the first match which rocked hosts’ game plan. We kept on scoring on penalty corners which was a bit surprising for them. However, lack of experience on the part of players even had denied them victory from almost a winning position. Everything turned upside down next day as Pakistan team’s inexperience and lack of international exposure came in the way. Six players, who never played any recognized international event, were taken by surprise by a systematic and repeated onslaught. Despite my repeated reminders, they had no answer to such a play as they never had experienced that before.”

The head coach added that for winning against top teams, you need exposure not only for your playing members but also for those who are waiting to get a chance to play for the country. “We have to broaden the pool of players and at the same time need to give these players required exposure. Had we played Pro League or other events in recent times, we would have been in a position to play against a much weaker side. Even against Holland, we had a chance in that scenario.”

“In modern day hockey you cannot depend entirely on talent, what you need is preparation and regular exposure for the top players. Sadly that has never been the case with the national team in recent past. 10-5 aggregate against Holland possibly was the best we could have done after coming back from wilderness in more than a year time.”

He also requested the PHF not to discontinue training. “After a couple of weeks rest, top 35 to 40 players should again be put in a camp training for future assignments. Pakistan need to play against quality teams on a regular basis to stay in the best of shape.” The team members are returning home today’s morning.