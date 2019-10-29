close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
INP
October 29, 2019

UN official lauds human rights’ situation in China

World

I
INP
October 29, 2019

BEIJING: China’s human rights development path and achievements were applauded at a United Nations (UN) side event on right to development hosted by China's permanent mission to the UN, report China Economic Net on Monday.

"China is an extempore reference for any developing nation around the world about how a nation ... can move forward in the implementation of its development plans," said Lenni Montiel, deputy regional director of United Nations Development Programme's Regional Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean.

For other developing nations, the example of China is "a key element" in the efforts to improve development for everybody, he said. Present at the event were ambassadors from Belarus, Cuba and Nigeria, senior officials of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and delegates from some 40 missions, including Russia, Italy, Singapore, India and Algeria. Speakers agreed that the right to development is crucial to the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

