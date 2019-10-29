Russia recalls diplomat from Bulgaria in espionage affair

SOFIA: Russia recalled the first secretary from its embassy in Sofia after a prosecution probe found that he had spied in the EU member country, Bulgarian officials said Monday.

Bulgaria requested in a meeting with the Russian ambassador on Friday for the diplomat to be recalled after a specialised prosecution probe confirmed accusations of spying against the man.

"The foreign ministry has information that the person in question already left Bulgaria," the foreign ministry said in a statement. Prosecutors said that for almost a year since September 2018 the Russian embassy´s first secretary "conducted intelligence work through regular conspirative meetings". The meetings were with Bulgarian citizens, including with a high-ranking official with access to classified information on Bulgaria, the EU and NATO, the prosecution said in a statement.

The probe confirmed that "the aim of the meetings was the acquisition of information that constituted a state secret, including through proposals for material benefits," it said. It added that his diplomatic immunity prevented prosecutors from indicting him "despite the evidence", prompting them to suspend the probe and refer the findings to Bulgaria´s foreign ministry last Friday.