Russia welcomes IS leader’s killing, ‘if confirmed’

MOSCOW: Russia said Monday that the killing of the Islamic State group’s leader by US forces, if confirmed, would represent a “serious contribution” by US President Donald Trump to fighting terrorism.

The Russian military had earlier raised doubts about Trump’s announcement that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in northwestern Syria. But President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday: “Our officers really saw US planes in the area, they saw drones in the area which could have been working there” as Trump had claimed.

“If this information about Baghdadi’s death is really confirmed, then in general we can speak of a serious contribution by the US president to the battle with international terrorism,” Peskov told reporters.