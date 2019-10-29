Key impeachment probe witness a ‘no-show’ in Congress

WASHINGTON: The impeachment showdown inWashington took an urgent new tone on Monday as a key witness defied a US House subpoena to testify, leading Democrats to accuse President Donald Trump of obstructing Congress’s work.

The White House seeks to block the appearance by exdeputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman, who last week took the rare step of filing a lawsuit urging a court to decide on the “irreconcilable commands” of both the executive and legislative branches of government.

Democrats are keen to hear from Kupperman as he reportedlywas on the July 25 telephone call between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart in which the US leader pushed Kiev investigate his political opponents. That request by Trump, and accusations he conditioned nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine on the political favor, form the basis of the impeachment inquiry