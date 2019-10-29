Byco Petroleum profit more than double in Q1

Byco Petroleum net profit increased 120 percent to Rs871 million in the first quarter ended September 30, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs0.16, a bourse filing said.

The petroleum company earned Rs397 million with EPS of Re0.07 during the same period last fiscal. It did not announce any interim dividend.

In this period, oil prices remained largely steady and the value of the rupee improved slightly against the dollar. However, due to the overall slowdown in Pakistan’s economy, the consumption of petroleum products declined, except for Motor Spirit (MS) which showed stability.

The finance costs increased as KIBOR rates climbed to 13.9 percent in September 2019 from 8.6 percent in the same period last year.

The company’s gross sales fell 5.0 percent to Rs62.974 billion from 66.389 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, the operating profit went up 32 percent to Rs1.787 in Q1FY20, from Rs1.346 in Q1FY19 on the back of lower administrative and selling and distribution expenses, as well as high other income.

Byco Petroleum successfully settled the restructured loan of Rs17 billion and fully cleared the dues related to an exploration company.