CCPO inspects security of Tableeghi Markaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan on Monday visited Tableeghi Markaz in the provincial capital to inspect security arrangements of the building.
The CCPO visited various sections of the Markaz and also met the management. The official inspected the security arrangements at the entrances and other places and issued directives for further improvement of the security.
Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan on Monday visited Tableeghi Markaz in the provincial capital to inspect security arrangements of the building.
The CCPO visited various sections of the Markaz and also met the management. The official inspected the security arrangements at the entrances and other places and issued directives for further improvement of the security.