close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 29, 2019

CCPO inspects security of Tableeghi Markaz

Peshawar

 
October 29, 2019

Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan on Monday visited Tableeghi Markaz in the provincial capital to inspect security arrangements of the building.

The CCPO visited various sections of the Markaz and also met the management. The official inspected the security arrangements at the entrances and other places and issued directives for further improvement of the security.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar