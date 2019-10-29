Body sent for post-mortem over murder suspicion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The police have sent the body of a woman for post-mortem after family suspected she had been killed by her spouse on Monday.
Police said the wife of a local prayer leader Rizwanullah, resident of Sikanderpura, died on Monday. Though the family said she suffered heart attack, some relatives suspected she had been killed.
The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.
“There were no signs of bullets or other weapon. However, we can say something after receiving the report,” a police official said.
The police have sent the body of a woman for post-mortem after family suspected she had been killed by her spouse on Monday.
Police said the wife of a local prayer leader Rizwanullah, resident of Sikanderpura, died on Monday. Though the family said she suffered heart attack, some relatives suspected she had been killed.
The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.
“There were no signs of bullets or other weapon. However, we can say something after receiving the report,” a police official said.