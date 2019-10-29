close
October 29, 2019
October 29, 2019

Body sent for post-mortem over murder suspicion

Peshawar

 
October 29, 2019

The police have sent the body of a woman for post-mortem after family suspected she had been killed by her spouse on Monday.

Police said the wife of a local prayer leader Rizwanullah, resident of Sikanderpura, died on Monday. Though the family said she suffered heart attack, some relatives suspected she had been killed.

The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

“There were no signs of bullets or other weapon. However, we can say something after receiving the report,” a police official said.

