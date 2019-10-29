Funds to be disbursed equally among merged districts: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan Monday said that the distribution of funds in all the merged districts would be equitable and no district would be neglected. He was chairing a review meeting on the development projects in merged districts, said a handout. He said that the schemes which have yet not been defined would be brought into the notice of the chief minister. Secretary C&W Engineer M Shahab Khattak, chief engineer tribal districts Shahid Hussain, Superintending Engineer Hamid Rauf Qureshi and XENs were present on the occasion. Akbar Ayub Khan said that all ongoing and incomplete schemes would be completed as soon as possible. He said that the completion of the old schemes would be done under the guidance of respective Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and recommendations from of the newly elected Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) would be welcome in terms of new schemes execution. He said that the projects would be completed as per the regional requirements. —Bureau report