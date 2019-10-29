Sherpao urges workers to actively participate in Azadi March

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday reiterated the resolve to actively take part in the Azadi March, saying the people have become disenchanted with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to a press release, he was addressing a meeting of party office-bearers from all over the province to finalise arrangements and seek suggestions from them for the upcoming Azadi March in Islamabad on October 31. Aftab Sherpao would lead the convoys of party workers from Charsadda to converge on Islamabad. QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao and other party leaders from all over the province attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Aftab Sherpao urged the participants to mobilise party workers to participate in the protest march with zeal and zest.

He said the government was in a state of panic and it could create hurdles for the marchers. However, he said his party workers would attend the planned sit-in. The QWP leader maintained the march was aimed at getting rid of the selected rulers and strengthening democracy. “The selected prime minster has failed to come up to the expectations of the people,” Sherpao added.

He said joblessness and price-hike have compounded the miseries of the commoners, who also wanted to send this government packing. Sherpao said the opposition had presented four demands to the government that included the resignation of the prime minister, holding of fresh election, non-deployment of the army soldiers during the election and protecting the Islamic provisions of the constitution. Commenting on the prevailing political scenario, he said the rulers were pushing the country to anarchy and uncertainty.

“The economy is in bad shape. The investors are unwilling to make investments in the prevailing uncertainty,” he said, adding the government heavily borrowed, but it could not turn around the economy.

Aftab Sherpao condemned the arrest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Mufti Kifayatullah and the cancellation of the citizenship of its other leader Hafiz Hamdullah.