CM orders ban on flour export to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday ordered ban on export of wheat and flour to Afghanistan.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting regarding establishment of Hattar Special Economic Zone, said a handout.

The chief minister said that adequate quantity of wheat and flour was available in the province and the federal government had also agreed to provide 3,00,000 metric tonnes of wheat to the province.

The chief minister also ordered strict action against hoarders, stating that all those involved in creating artificial crisis would be strictly proceeded against as per the law. The chief minister directed authorities to adopt a workable development model for the Hattar extension project covering an area of 1,000 acres and directed TEVTA for introduction of courses to meet the needs of industrial units so that maximum number of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may be provided with livelihood opportunities.

Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub Khan, Advisor to CM on Industries Abdul Karim, CM’s principal secretary Shahab Ali Shah, head of strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, administrative secretaries, chief executive Pesco, general manager SNGPL, chief executive EZDMC and other officials attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the work progress on Hattar Special Economic Zone spread over an area of 424 acres and Hattar Economic Zone extension project. The chief minister was informed that the revision of designs for establishment of infrastructure is currently under process which will be completed by the 31stof the ongoing month.

Furthermore, Rs484 million has been estimated for establishment of grid station which is currently under process and will be completed by February 2020.

The meeting was informed that PESCO has already prepared PC-1 for establishment of grid stations which would be presented to Ministry of Planning, Development & Reforms for final approval. The PC-1 is based on short term, midterm and long term plans.