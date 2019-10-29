close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
ITP issues diversion plan for Red Zone

Islamabad

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Monday issued traffic diversion plan for Red Zone due to prevailing law and order situation in the capital.

According to ITP spokesman, NADRA Chowk and Express Chowk had been closed for both sides of traffic while the road users could use Serena Chowk, Margalla Road and Ayub Chowk as an alternative route. For further details citizen can listen to the updates on ITP FM 92.4 or can call on 051-9261992.

