World Cities Day to be marked on October 31

Islamabad: Like other parts of the globe, United Nations (UN) World Cities Day will be marked on Oct 31 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan with an aim to create awareness of the role of urbanisation in global sustainable development and social inclusion.

Cities are increasingly the home of humanity, they are central to climate action, global prosperity, peace and human rights," stated António Guterres, UN Secretary-General.

The resolution stresses the importance of cities and human settlements to be inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.

However, this is not always the case and, according to the UN, inequalities in cities have grown since 1980. The largest cities are also where you often find the greatest differences between people. Urbanization is defined as the gradual shift of population from rural to urban areas.