Dr. Arshad Taqi chosen to head Pakistan Medical Commission

Islamabad :Reputed medical professional Dr. Arshad Taqi and senior legal expert Ali Raza were chosen as president and vice president respectively, of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) here on Tuesday. The selection was made through mutual consensus among members.

While the PMC’s first meeting was still in progress, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza convened a press conference to share some of the key decisions that had been taken till then. He maintained that a detailed press release would be issued on Tuesday, with a more comprehensive portrayal of the meeting’s outcome. Dr. Zafar was flanked by the president and vice president of PMC.

“As mentioned in the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019, all employees of the dissolved Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will get their salaries for October, plus salaries for another 6 months, by the beginning of next week,” Dr. Zafar stated, adding PMDC employees of grades 1-4 will be given preference when fresh recruitments are made.

Dr. Zafar shared that in addition to the selection of president and vice president of PMC, Director General Technical Dr. Nasir Mohyuddin has been chosen as Secretary for a period of three months, during which numerous other posts will be advertised, including that of a permanent secretary, who will be appointed on merit. “As many as 12 staff members have been placed at the disposal of the current secretary as a transitional measure, also for 90 days, to establish a system for running the PMC’s routine work, and to expedite the recruitment of eligible candidates through advertisements,” Dr. Zafar informed.

The media was also apprised of the constitution of three committees – Legal and Regulatory Committee headed by Ali Raza; Finance Committee headed by Tariq Khan; and Human Right Committee headed by PMC’s President Arshad Taqi himself. The HR committee will look into the affairs of former PMDC employees as well as new appointees. “The heads of these committees will coopt their respective members within the next 24 hours,” Dr Zafar stated. He also shared that the qualifications and experiences of the seven members of the National Medical Commission will have been finalised and their positions duly advertised by next week. “Once hired, these members will then recruit staff for their respective departments,” he said.

Dr. Zafar asserted that the PMC comprises credible, senior, and experienced members who are fully cognizant of their responsibility and will be working to dismiss the unrest created in the wake of PMDC’s dissolution. “I am sure they will work in best national interest as they streamline the regulation and control of the medical profession in a bid to restore public confidence in all spheres of health,” he concluded.