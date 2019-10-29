Singing contest winners get cheques

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council has taken pride in organising different competitions for our youth and always tends to cover most of the people who in some way or other want to be part of different domains of art and culture.

In this regard, a cheque giving ceremony was held here on Monday at Alhamra Art Centre. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan distributed cheques among the winners of singing competition “Voice of Alhamra” organised by Lahore Arts Council.

Executive Director Ather Ali Khan congratulated all the winners and wished them good luck for their upcoming life. He said after the great success of “Voice of Alhamra” Lahore Arts Council is going to hold “Voice of Punjab" soon. He said the emergence or discovery of new talent in the competition shows that our youth are passionate about music. Alhamra’s platform will continue to inspire young people, because LAC always provides artists with opportunities to show their skills in all areas of arts. The winner of “Voice of Alhamra “Sumaiyya Gohar got 50 thousand, Nazar Abbas and Ghayas Haider, who both won the second position got 25 thousand each and Ayesha Afzal, who won the third position, received 20 thousand along with certificates. The winners of “VOA” thanked the Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and Alhamra.