Tevta signs MoU

LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta), Bargad and Oxfam in Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Monday under Empower Youth for Work (EYW) project.

The overall objective of the MoU is skill development and promulgation of technical and vocational skills among the youth of district Layyah so that they can secure sustainable means of earning livelihood.

The MoU was signed by Ali Salman Siddique, Chairperson Tevta, Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director Bargad, and Muhammad Qazilbash, Country Director Oxfam in Pakistan. Other participants of the signing ceremony included Lt-Col Rao Rashid, GM Operations, Tevta, and Saiqa Rani, Head of Programme Bargad.

The EYW five-year project is being implemented by Bargad and funded by Oxfam in Pakistan in District Layyah. More than 2000 students will get training and benefit from this MoU initially in Layyah. The students will be imparted soft skills demanded by employers along with technical courses of Tevta. The selected students will be provided with kits to initiate self-employment and earn their decent livelihood. Chairperson, Tevta, Ali Salman Siddique said Tevta is focusing on quality and industry-driven skills for the youth.